A South Korean protester wearing a mask resembling US President Donald J. Trump performs during a rally against the cancellation of the summit between US and North Korea near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A protester holds a banner that says, 'Trump jeopardizes peace on the Korean Peninsula' during a rally in front of the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018, to criticize the US government and call for a summit with North Korea as scheduled. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean protesters shout slogans during a rally against the cancellation of the summit between the US and North Korea near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of the South Korean capital Friday following the cancellation of the summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.

Around 100 people demonstrated near the US embassy in Seoul after President Donald Trump canceled on Thursday the planned summit in Singapore with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.