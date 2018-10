An image taken with a fisheye lens showing a food vendor cooking hot dogs and sausages prior to the start of the American League Championship Series game one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Armenian chef Zarmig Haladjian serves a famous Armenian pumpkin dish called Ghapama during a master class on Armenian cuisine on the second day of the first annual 'World Heritage Cuisine Summit and Food Festival' at the Qila Gobindgarh in Amritsar, India, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A man sells roasted chicken on a road on the eve of World Food Day in Karachi, Pakistan, 15 October 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on 16 October to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. World Food Day aims to heighten public awareness of the plight of the world's hungry and malnourished and to encourage people worldwide to take action against hunger. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

A man sells roasted chicken on a road on the eve of World Food Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, 15 October 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on 16 October to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. World Food Day aims to heighten public awareness of the plight of the world's hungry and malnourished and to encourage people worldwide to take action against hunger. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Lokor Logiel, 3, a severely malnourished ethnic Turkana child, cries as she is held by her mother Nanyuduk Logiel at a health post in Makutano, near Kakuma refugee camp, Turkana District, northwestern Kenya, 08 August 2011. The number of refugees at Kakuma, mostly from Somalia and South Sudan fleeing hunger and insecurity in their countries, has increased from some 70,000 to more than 100,000 people in the last two months. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Southern Sudan and northeastern Nigeria are the two places where people can least afford a plate of food, since it costs more than they earn, according to a study published on Tuesday by the World Food Programme (WFP).

The UN agency published an index Tuesday, called "Counting the Beans" on the occasion of World Food Day, evaluating 52 developing countries on the basis of the average percentage of daily income their people have to devote to a 600-kilocalorie home-cooked meal.