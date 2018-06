South Sudan President Salva Kiir (R) shakes hands with rebel leader and ex-Vice President Riek Machar (L) in Juba, South Sudan, Apr. 29, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILLIP DHIL

The president of South Sudan and the leader of the armed opposition on Wednesday signed a permanent ceasefire after a meeting in Sudan's capital, official sources said.

President Salva Kiir and rebel leader _ and former Vice President _ Riek Machar had been negotiating in Khartoum a peace agreement and plans for a political transition.