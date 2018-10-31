South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar smiles after the meeting in which he reached an agreement with his rival and the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir in Kampala, Uganda, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The leader of South Sudan's armed opposition on Wednesday arrived in the capital Juba after more than two years in exile to attend a ceremony marking the country's recently-signed peace deal, state-run media reported.

Riek Machar, a former vice president, was received at the airport by the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and the two are expected to speak at an event sealing the peace agreement signed in August under the auspices of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, whose plane touched down in Juba a few minutes after Machar.