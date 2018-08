South Sudanese President Salva Kiir (R) and rebel leader Riek Machar (L) shake hands - as Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (C) looks on - after their meeting in Kampala, Uganda, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

South Sudan's president on Sunday signed a peace agreement in Khartoum with his former vice president and current leader of the rebels, thus putting an end to a nearly six-year conflict.

The deal establishes the distribution of power between President Salva Kiir Mayardit, former Vice President Riek Machar and the main opposition parties, and it is to be implemented over the next eight months in Juba and the rest of African country.