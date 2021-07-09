A Southern Sudanese man holds a Southern Sudan flag during the referendum on the independence of South Sudan at a polling station in Juba, Southern Sudan, 09 January 2011. EPA/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (R) and former rebel leader and First Vice-President Riek Machar (L) attend a ceremony after a new unity government was sworn-in, Juba, South Sudan, 29 April 2016. EPA/FILE/PHILLIP DHIL