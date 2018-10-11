South Sudanese protesters took to the streets of Nairobi and demanded the Kenyan government freeze the assets of various South Sudanese leaders who are allegedly involved in a large profit-shifting operation that sees vast sums transferred across the East African region, an epa-efe photographer reported.
The protest, led by activist Boniface Mwang, follows the online airing of a controversial documentary, "The Profiteers: Money, Plunder and War," that claims to expose the vast corruption, embezzlement and fraud that props up the civil war in South Sudan.