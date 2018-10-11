A South Sudanese woman (R) living in Kenya reacts with Kenyan activists as they hold mock skulls during a protest against the politicians and leaders of war-torn South Sudan, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan activists raise mock skulls during a protest against the politicians and leaders of war-torn South Sudan, in Nairobi, Kenya, 11 Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Activists hold placards during a protest against the politicians and leaders of war-torn South Sudan, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan activists raise mock skulls during a protest against the politicians and leaders of war-torn South Sudan, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan activists raise a mock US dollar bill during a protest against the politicians and leaders of war-torn South Sudan, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan activists wearing black robes and skeleton masks raise mock skulls during a protest against the politicians and leaders of war-torn South Sudan, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 11 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

South Sudanese protesters took to the streets of Nairobi and demanded the Kenyan government freeze the assets of various South Sudanese leaders who are allegedly involved in a large profit-shifting operation that sees vast sums transferred across the East African region, an epa-efe photographer reported.

The protest, led by activist Boniface Mwang, follows the online airing of a controversial documentary, "The Profiteers: Money, Plunder and War," that claims to expose the vast corruption, embezzlement and fraud that props up the civil war in South Sudan.