efe-epaBy Taryn Wilson Bangkok Desk

Governments across Southeast Asia last year continued to crack down on basic freedoms by silencing opponents, muzzling the media and shrinking civic space where in some places “even participation in a peaceful protest can trigger arrest,” Amnesty International said in its report released Wednesday.

Freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly were the most widespread causes for concern, with Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia all highlighted.