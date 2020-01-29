(FILE) Indian Muslims and people from minority communities hold placards as they stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Amritsar, India, 16 December 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

(FILE) Future Forward Party's supporters holding a banner with a message 'Save Thanathorn', and show they three-finger salute, as a symbol of protest, as gather during the first rally near the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 December 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

(FILE) A riot police officer stomps on an umbrella used by pro-democracy protesters during clashes outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, 18 November 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(FILE) Rohingya refugees stands in front of UN and Bangladesh refugee commission office at Shalbagan repartition camp, during the repartition day in Teknuf, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 22 August 2019. EPA-EFE/SUMAN PAUL

(FILE) - Ethnic Uighur minority people walk in Dabazha or Grand Bazaar in Urumqi city, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Province, China, 18 November 2017 (reissued 04 December 2019). The US House of Representatives has passed a bill, called the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act 2019, which calls for targeted sanctions on Chinese government officials. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim shouts slogans from Indian police vehicle after was detained during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, India, 08 September 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Governments across Southeast Asia last year continued to crack down on basic freedoms by silencing opponents, muzzling the media and shrinking civic space where in some places “even participation in a peaceful protest can trigger arrest,” Amnesty International said in its report released Wednesday.

Freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly were the most widespread causes for concern, with Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia all highlighted.