Profits generated by organized crime groups in Southeast Asia have reached “unprecedented” and “dangerous” levels amid expanded operations, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warned on Thursday.
The methamphetamine market, part of the region's most-profitable illicit business of synthetic drugs, is now valued at up to $61.4 billion annually, said a report titled “Transnational Organized Crime in Southeast Asia: Evolution, Growth and Impact” and launched in Bangkok. This is due to criminal groups innovating their businesses and expanding the market.