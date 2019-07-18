A Thai police officers (R) stands guard as Thai narcotics officials prepare some of the 9,468 kilograms of illegal drugs to be destroyed in a high-powered oven at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, June 26, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Profits generated by organized crime groups in Southeast Asia have reached “unprecedented” and “dangerous” levels amid expanded operations, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warned on Thursday.

The methamphetamine market, part of the region's most-profitable illicit business of synthetic drugs, is now valued at up to $61.4 billion annually, said a report titled “Transnational Organized Crime in Southeast Asia: Evolution, Growth and Impact” and launched in Bangkok. This is due to criminal groups innovating their businesses and expanding the market.