Thai medical official prepares a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-government protesters placed dolls on the ground as a symbol of people who died from COVID-19 during in a 'car mob' rally along several roads of Bangkok, Thailand, 10 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Relatives clad in hazmat suits mourn on the grave of a COVID-19 victim during a funeral at Simalingkar cemetery in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 13 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Southeast Asia recorded nearly twice as many Covid-19 deaths than North America in the past two weeks, the Red Cross said Wednesday, urging wealthier nations to urgently share their vaccines with the region.

Southeast Asia registered 38,522 Covid-19 deaths over the last two weeks, higher than any other region, the organization said, citing data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.