The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co is displayed on the middle of city road in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The majority of Southeast Asian countries are side-stepping the “Cold War” over 5G technology after the United States launched a campaign against the Chinese firm Huawei, which it views as a security threat.

Countries such as Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia have declared themselves neutral in this spat, while the Chinese telecoms giant looks to be one of the main architects of the fifth generation of cellular network technology in this region of over 600 million people (excluding Vietnam).