It was business as usual around some of Southeast Asia's filthiest rivers on Tuesday, the eve of the International Day of Action for Rivers, despite widespread and global efforts to increase their conservation and protection in the face ever-increasing urban development.
Rivers are a fundamental part of millions of people's lives in the region, whether as a source of food, spirituality, recreation or a mode of transport, but efforts to modernize have seriously threatened the waterways' health and long-term survival.