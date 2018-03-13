A Thai man swims through floating plants and garbage near his house on the Chao Phraya River, one of Thailand's major rivers, in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Families gather by the edge of the Ciliwung River to wash clothes and swim in Bogor, Indonesia, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

An Indonesian scavenger looks for useable plastics on a polluted Citarum river in Bojongsoang, Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Mar. 13, 2018, a day ahead of International day of action for rivers. EPA-EFE/RUDI SALIM

A man holds his slipper as he walks over the garbage littered bank of Yangon River in Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

It was business as usual around some of Southeast Asia's filthiest rivers on Tuesday, the eve of the International Day of Action for Rivers, despite widespread and global efforts to increase their conservation and protection in the face ever-increasing urban development.

Rivers are a fundamental part of millions of people's lives in the region, whether as a source of food, spirituality, recreation or a mode of transport, but efforts to modernize have seriously threatened the waterways' health and long-term survival.