The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Sunday finalized a common position on a proposed mega trade agreement with six other countries of the Asia-Pacific region that would constitute the world's largest economic bloc.
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, whose country is currently chairing the ASEAN, underscored the bloc's unity amid "an increase in protectionism in some countries of the global economy" – a veiled reference to the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States – during an address on the final day of the summit being held in Bangkok.