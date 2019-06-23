ASEAN leaders (L-R) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha link their hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Sunday finalized a common position on a proposed mega trade agreement with six other countries of the Asia-Pacific region that would constitute the world's largest economic bloc.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, whose country is currently chairing the ASEAN, underscored the bloc's unity amid "an increase in protectionism in some countries of the global economy" – a veiled reference to the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States – during an address on the final day of the summit being held in Bangkok.