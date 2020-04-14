A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on COVID-19 video conference in Manila, Philippines, 14 April 2020. EFE-EPA/TOTO LOZANO/HO

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets leaders during a live video conference on the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three Summit on the coronavirus pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 14 April 2020. EFE-EPA/MANAN VATSYAYANA / POOL

The countries of the regional bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed Tuesday to coordinate their response to the COVID-19 crisis at a summit of leaders held via video conference.

The 10 prime ministers of the member countries – Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam – used this method after the pandemic forced them to postpone a planned summit scheduled for the beginning of this month in Vietnam, which this year holds the bloc’s rotating presidency.