The countries of the regional bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed Tuesday to coordinate their response to the COVID-19 crisis at a summit of leaders held via video conference.
The 10 prime ministers of the member countries – Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam – used this method after the pandemic forced them to postpone a planned summit scheduled for the beginning of this month in Vietnam, which this year holds the bloc’s rotating presidency.