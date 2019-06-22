Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (L) chats with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting as part of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai (2-R) is greeted by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2-L), Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin (L), and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting as part of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

(L-R) Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi link their hands for a group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting as part of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday gathered in Bangkok for a summit to discuss economic matters affecting the region amid the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as to broach an array of policies promoting a path toward greater sustainability.

The prime ministers and presidents of the 10-nation bloc – which was founded in 1967 and is currently made up of Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – were set to inaugurate later in the day the 34th bi-annual summit's plenary session, which is scheduled to end on Sunday.