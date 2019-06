An ASEAN flag is placed on top of a pile of waste by Greenpeace activists calling for a stop to waste dumping, in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 June 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Greenpeace activists (R) hand a letter to Thailand's Assistant Permanent Secretary, Mr Chatchai Viriyavejakuldump (2 L) asking ASEAN leaders to stop waste dumping, in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 June 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Greenpeace activists dump waste and hold placards calling for a stop to waste dumping, in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 June 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi reach their hands for a group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting as part of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 June 2019. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) presides a plenary session at the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 June 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Southeast Asian leaders are trying this weekend to approve a declaration on garbage in the seas to tackle the problem of ocean plastic pollution and advance a commercial mega-trade in the region.

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which began its plenary session in the Thai capital Bangkok on Saturday, intends to address the problem.