A Thai police officer keeps watch as narcotics officials prepare illegal drugs to be burned in a high-power oven, during the 48th destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Cambodian policemen stand near seized illegal drugs to be burned during a drug destruction ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Myanmar police officer walks past near a pile of illegal drugs burning during a 'Destruction Ceremony of Seized Narcotic Drugs', held to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse in Yangon, Myanmar, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Southeast Asian countries on Tuesday destroyed narcotics to mark the annual International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In Myanmar, burning ceremonies were held in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi, while in the capital Naypyitaw, President Win Myint made a speech on the occasion.