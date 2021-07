Businesses are closed following a lockdown imposed due to movement control order at a business area in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Thai undertakers wearing protective suits carry the coffin of a COVID-19 victim to a crematorium during a cremation rite of a funeral ceremony at Wat Sommanat Ratchaworawihan temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar on Saturday tightened measures to combat Covid-19 surges, while other Southeast Asian countries were also battling severe outbreaks, some linked to the Delta variant.

Indonesian authorities imposed a partial lockdown until July 20 that focuses especially on the island of Java, which is home to more than 50 percent of the country’s 270 million population, and the tourist island of Bali.