A maintenance worker (L) disinfects areas outside a hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Thai shoppers walk past nearly empty fashion clothes shops at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai worker disinfects social distancing arranged seats to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a preparation for the reopening of a cinema in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai ushers work during the preparation for the reopening of a cinema amid the slowdown of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at a cinema in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore are all set to loosen their coronavirus lockdowns in the coming week.

The coronavirus has been responsible for at least 2,700 deaths in Southeast Asia, a region that has registered a total of 89,000 cases. EFE-EPA