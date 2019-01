The roof of Rod Laver Arena closing due to extreme heat during the women's singles semifinal match between Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic and Danielle Collins of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic waits for the roof to be closed due to high temperatures on the court during a break in action against Danielle Collins of the USA during their women's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An undated handout photo made available by the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service shows an aerial view of a large bushfire burning in Tasmania, Australia, Jan. 23 2019. EPA-EFE/TASMANIA PARKS AND WILDLIFE SERVICE HANDOUT

Beachgoers are seen jumping off a jetty at Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, Australia, Jan, 24, 2019. EPA-EFE//Kelly Barnes

Temperature records in Australia tumbled on Thursday as heatwave conditions continued to scorch southern areas of the country.

In Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia, highs of 47.7 degrees Celsius (117.86 degrees Fahrenheit) were registered, the hottest for a state capital since records began 80 years ago, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said.