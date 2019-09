Emiliano Leonides (L) prays for female inmates outside the Santa Ana City Jail with other marchers during a 60-mile walking pilgrimage in solidarity with migrants in Santa Ana, California, USA, Sep. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A dozen pilgrims from southern California’s Catholic began a three-day pilgrimage on Thursday to call for support for immigrant families detained or facing deportation, a fear increased by the policies of the Trump administration.

"Faith is the only thing that no law or president can take from us. It is time to unite and show that we are strong and ask that we are treated as human beings," Emiliano Leonides, who participated in the pilgrimage, told EFE. EFE-EPA