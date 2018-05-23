Indian animal husbandry department and forest officials look for bats inside a well at Changaroth in Kerala, India, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

Indian animal husbandry department and forest officials look at a bat kept in a container after catching it from a well at Changaroth in Kerala, India, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

The death toll due to an outbreak of the Nipah virus in the southern Indian state of Kerala has climbed to 11, while health authorities were on alert to prevent the virus from spreading, officials told EFE Wednesday.

Kerala's Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said that a man in Kerala's Kozhikode district died on Tuesday night while another 22 people have been hospitalized and were receiving medical treatment after showing symptoms of the virus, although they have not yet been confirmed as infected.