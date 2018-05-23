The death toll due to an outbreak of the Nipah virus in the southern Indian state of Kerala has climbed to 11, while health authorities were on alert to prevent the virus from spreading, officials told EFE Wednesday.
Kerala's Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said that a man in Kerala's Kozhikode district died on Tuesday night while another 22 people have been hospitalized and were receiving medical treatment after showing symptoms of the virus, although they have not yet been confirmed as infected.