TECÚN UMÁN (GUATEMALA), 01/20/2020.- Honduran migrants return to Guatemala after trying to cross into Mexico through the Suchíate River, this Monday, in Tecún Umán (Guatemala). EFE / Esteban Biba

Yet again, southern Mexico is witness to the tragedy of thousands of Central American migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their homelands with the hope of finding asylum in the United States.

And though it is not a new phenomenon, this latest caravan faces unprecedented obstacles amid a climate of growing hostility.