Migrants mill around and wait near a shelter in the city of Tapachula, Mexico, on April 21, 2021. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Dozens of Central American migrant families are facing rejection from shelters in southern Mexico amid more restrictive policies, the deployment of the armed forces and despite government promises.

In the city of Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, foreigners of different nationalities are asking for refuge at centers like Belen, operated by the Catholic Church, but they are being denied access with explanations that there is no space for them or the shelters are not taking in families due to the Covid-19 pandemic.