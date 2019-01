A photo made available on Jun. 23, 2009 shows tourists board a ferry heading to Koh Phangan from a pier on Koh Samui, southern Thailand, Jun. 7, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Southern Thailand was on alert Thursday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Pabuk, which is expected to plow through the Gulf of Thailand and across to the Andaman Sea over three days.

The storm was moving with sustained winds of 65kph through the tip of Indochina and was expected to hit the Gulf of Thailand Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department said in a weather warning Thursday morning.