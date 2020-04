A handout picture made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020 EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020 EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Soyuz MS-16 space flight took off on Thursday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to bring a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting Earth.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket was launched shortly after 8am GMT, releasing the spacecraft carrying three astronauts into orbit nine minutes later.EFE/EPA