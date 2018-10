Camels in front of the Space Tracing Station at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Soyuz booster rocket and MS-10 spacecraft were Tuesday placed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, an efe-epa photographer reported.

The MS-10 is expected to launch into space on Thursday at 4:40 am and make its way to the International Space Agency with expedition 57-58 where it would dock at around 10:44 am.