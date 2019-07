An Orthodox priest blesses the Russian Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on Friday, July 19. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Members of International Space Station Expedition 60, NASA's Andrew Morgan (L), Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano pose for a picture during a press conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on Friday, July 19. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The three astronauts preparing here to travel to the International Space Station in a Soyuz MS-13 capsule will wear patches on their uniforms to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's landing on the moon, one of them said here Friday.

"And if you look closely, you will see the resemblance with the patch the original crew wore," European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano told a press conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.