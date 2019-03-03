An unmanned astronaut capsule launched by SpaceX in a demonstration flight that could pave the way for a return to American manned space travel has on Sunday successfully docked at the International Space Station.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft, which lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A on Merritt Island, Florida, a launch site that was formerly used for the Apollo program's lunar missions, autonomously navigated its way to docking with the ISS, whose crew monitored its approach closely.