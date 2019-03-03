A handout photo made available by the NASA shows US astronaut Anne C. McClain aboard the Space Station looking through the hatchet into the SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying a instrumented dummy (unseen) after it successfully docked with Space Station as part of the Demo-1 mission, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NASA TV / HANDOUT

A handout still photo grabbed off NASA TV video showing the SpaceX Dragon capsule after it successfully docked with Space Station as part of the Demo-1 mission, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NASA TV / HANDOUT

An unmanned astronaut capsule launched by SpaceX in a demonstration flight that could pave the way for a return to American manned space travel has on Sunday successfully docked at the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, which lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A on Merritt Island, Florida, a launch site that was formerly used for the Apollo program's lunar missions, autonomously navigated its way to docking with the ISS, whose crew monitored its approach closely.