A handout video-grabbed still image made available by NASA on 31 May 2020 shows SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission approaching to dock to the International Space Station (ISS), 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA TV HANDOUT

SpaceX’s Dragon capsule docked with the International Space Station on Sunday 19 hours after the Falcon 9 rocket launched two NASA astronauts into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken become the first astronauts to make the trip aboard a privately funded craft and it was the first low orbit launch to take place in the United States since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011. EFE-EPA