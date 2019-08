SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks on June 24, 2019, after receiving the Stephen Hawking scientific communications medal at the inauguration of the Starmus Festival in Zurich, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/ Ennio Leanza

SpaceX's Dragon uncrewed cargo capsule, manipulated by the Canadarm2 robotic arm with the help of US astronaut Christina Koch (shown here), departed the International Space Station on Aug. 27, 2019, and returned safely to Earth six hours later. EFE-EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky/File

The SpaceX CRS-108 Dragon space capsule returned safely to Earth on Tuesday loaded with assorted NASA materials, plunging into the Pacific Ocean six hours after decoupling from the International Space Station.

"Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed, completing this spacecraft's third mission to and from the @space_station!" tweeted SpaceX regarding the descent of the uncrewed orbital vehicle.