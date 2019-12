An undated handout photo made available by the NASA on 18 February 2017 shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the launch pad at NASA?s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/SPACEX / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Private enterprise SpaceX launched Monday a Falcon 9 rocket with a commercial communications satellite from Florida for the Asia-Pacific region.

Falcon 9 took off at 7.10 pm local time (00.10 GMT on Tuesday), from Cape Canaveral, with the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 satellite owned by Japanese company SKY Perfect JSAT, one of the Asian country’s largest pay-TV providers. EFE-EPA