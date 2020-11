Flames come from the engines of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft during launch for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, to the International Space Station, at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

A handout photo made available by NASA shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft launching for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/NASA/Joel Kowsky EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A long-exposure image shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft launching for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, to the International Space Station, at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The SpaceX crew members, NASA astronauts (L-R), Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi wave as they exit the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building enroute to the Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 39A at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

A handout photo made available by NASA shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft launching for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/NASA/Aubrey Gemignani EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

SpaceX, NASA begin new phase of manned missions to space

Private aerospace company SpaceX sent its first manned taxi mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday.

Launched for NASA in its first full taxi flight for a private company, the capsule carries four astronauts: Americans Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi. EFE-EPA