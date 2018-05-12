An undated handout photo made available by the NASA shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, Feb. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SPACEX / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The first telecommunications satellite in Bangladesh successfully took off Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, United States, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket of the company SpaceX.

"The wait for 160 million Bangladeshis has ended. The first satellite, Bangabandhu-1, moved into the space after a successful launch at 2:14 am Saturday morning," said the junior minister for Information and Communication Technologies, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, on Facebook, who was present at the center during the launch.