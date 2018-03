The SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Chief commercial officer Ignacio Sanchis (R) talks to the press during the presentation of his company Spanish satellite communications operator HISPASAT at the International Broadcast Convention in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIJN BEEKMAN

Elena Pisonero, CEO of the Spanish telecomuncation company Hispasat, delivers a speech during the 25th anniversary event of the company held at the Royal Theatre of Madrid, Spain, Oct. 22, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / POOL

Spanish satellite Hispasat 30W-6 was put into orbit Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States, by private aerospace firm SpaceX, the company said.

The American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company launched the satellite at the scheduled time of 12.34 am (5.34 GMT) using a Falcon 9 rocket.