SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL

A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows the SpaceX Starship SN10 prior to launch, at the SpaceX South Texas launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A prototype of a SpaceX Starship rocket, which aims to put humans onto Mars, touched down successfully for the first time on Wednesday, but exploded shortly after landing.

The Starship SN10 spacecraft was launched on Wednesday evening after a series of delays from SpaceX's site in Boca Chica, Texas, and managed to climb to 10,000 meters in just over four minutes as planned. EFE-EPA