A SpaceX logo is displayed on the Hyperloop during the Hyperloop Pod Competition at the Hyperloop Test Track in Hawthorne, California, USA, 21 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ADAM S DAVIS

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL

A prototype of a giant rocket, with which the private aerospace company SpaceX intends to take humans to Mars, exploded on Wednesday while landing after a test flight in Texas, United States.

The nearly 50-meter (160 feet) tall stainless steel prototype of SpaceX' Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket – collectively referred to as Starship – is part of Musk's vision to put satellites into orbit around Earth, and cargo and people onto the moon and Mars. EFE-EPA