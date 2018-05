Spanish National policemen enter the offices of the Barcelona council office during a search by the National Police's Fiscal and Economic Crime Unit (UDEF) in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, May 24, 2018. EFE/ Toni Albir ATTENTION EDITORS: POLICEMEN'S FACES BLURED DUE TO SPANISH LAW

The unofficial Catalan flag 'Estelada' flies at Sant Jaume square during the investiture of the new Cataln regional President, Quim Torra, in Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

National Police have launched raids in northeast Spain that have led to the arrest on Thursday of 28 people on suspicion of being linked to the alleged rerouting of public funds to entities connected to an illegal pro-independence bid launched by Catalonia last year, officials said.

The large-scale operation launched 12 raids in Barcelona, Manresa, Olot, Tordera, Cabrils, Reus and other Catalan locations, the wealthy region's Superior Court of Justice said in a statement.