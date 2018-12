Migrants disembark from the Spanish Rescue Service's ship which took them to the port of Motril after being rescued near to Alboran island, in Motril, Granada, Spain, Dec 2, 2018. A Spanish government report published Dec 4, 2018, showed the number of irregular migrants entering Spanish territory, by land and sea, has trebled compared last year's figures. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Miguel Paquet

A Spanish government report published Tuesday showed the number of irregular migrants entering Spanish territory, by land and sea, has trebled compared last year's figures.

According to a report from the Ministry of Interior, the number of migrants arriving to Spain across the Mediterranean grew by a factor of three between Jan 1 and Nov 30, 2018, totaling 59,048 individuals of which 52,795 persons did so by boat, compared to 19,924 during the same period in 2017.