General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, some 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARISCAL

General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, 40 km off Madrid, Spain, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/J.J GUILLEN

Spain's parliament voted on Thursday in favor of exhuming the body of former military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from a vast mausoleum complex located just north of Madrid.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said the new measure was adopted thanks to the votes of all parliamentary groups with the exception of the conservative opposition Popular Party and Ciudadanos, who both abstained.