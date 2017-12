Spain's minister for health, social services and equality, Dolors Montserrat, (C), poses for a family photo during a Conference on Equality held in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Spain's government, regions and town halls on Wednesday approved a series of measures aimed at facing and preventing gender-based violence, an issue which has left 47 women dead so far this year.

The measures include making improvements to the help and protection provided to victims, to awareness and education campaigns and to the training involved professionals receive.