A Houthi militiaman keeps watch during the funeral of a senior Houthi cleric Hamoud al-Moayad in Sana'a, Yemen,Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEYAHYA ARHAB

Spain's Socialist government on Thursday confirmed it would go ahead with the sale of 400 laser-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia, thus backtracking on an announcement last month that the deal could be nixed following the fatal bombing of a school bus in Yemen.

Foreign Minister Josep Borrell told Spanish radio the government saw no reason not to go ahead with the planned sale of the projectiles.