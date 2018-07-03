Spain began Tuesday to transfer politicians it had incarcerated as a result of their participation in an illegal referendum to split the prosperous northeastern region of Catalonia away from the rest of the country to prisons closer to their homes, sources linked to the penitentiary service told EFE.

Four Catalan politicians that were being held in pretrial detention _ Oriol Junqueras, Raúl Romeva, Jordi Sánchez and Jordi Cuixart _ began their journey back to northeastern Spain by setting off to the city of Zaragoza, halfway from Madrid, where they were being held, to Barcelona, their presumed final destination.