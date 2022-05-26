The Spanish government announced on Thursday a new official secrets bill and reforms to the National Intelligence Center (CNI) after the agency acknowledged its use of Pegasus spyware to infiltrate mobile phones belonging to pro-Catalan independence politicians and activists, including elected officials.
Spain boosts regulation of intelligence services after spyware scandal
Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez addressing Congress. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado
