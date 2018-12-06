Spain on Thursday marked 40 years since the adoption of its current constitution – a landmark document that saw the transition from a reactionary and brutal military dictatorship to parliamentary democracy – amid a strong political polarization and disunity brought about by separatist tensions in the distinct regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country.
A solemn ceremony held in Madrid saw the attendance of members of both houses of parliament, the sitting government, the Spanish royal family and the country's former prime ministers, as well as the surviving "Fathers of the Constitution."