The three living "fathers' of the Spanish 1978 Constitution (L-R), Jose Pedro Perez-Llorca, Miguel Herrero y Rodriguez de Minon and Miquel Roca, attend a commemorative event on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution at the Parliament's Lower House in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Hundreds of people march with Spanish national flags as they take part in demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Spain's King Felipe VI (2-L) receives a standing ovation after delivering his speech during a commemorative event on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution at the Parliament's Lower House in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Spain's King Felipe VI (2-L) receives a standing ovation after delivering his speech next to Spanish Queen Letizia (2-R) and Princess Leonor (R) during a commemorative event on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution at the Parliament's Lower House in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Spain on Thursday marked 40 years since the adoption of its current constitution – a landmark document that saw the transition from a reactionary and brutal military dictatorship to parliamentary democracy – amid a strong political polarization and disunity brought about by separatist tensions in the distinct regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country.

A solemn ceremony held in Madrid saw the attendance of members of both houses of parliament, the sitting government, the Spanish royal family and the country's former prime ministers, as well as the surviving "Fathers of the Constitution."