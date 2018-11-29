Spain and China on Wednesday rejected trade protectionism and agreed "to climb new steps" in their political, economic and cultural ties, cooperating on confronting global challenges such as climate change and mass migration.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met on Wednesday at Moncloa Palace and both leaders agreed on a common "vision of global trade according to established norms and the defense of multilateralism," according to a statement released by the Spanish government.