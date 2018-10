Protesters hold banners that read 'Listen to us' (L) and 'Society places walls before us' during a demonstration on occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in Bilbao, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Spain has managed to reduce the gap on income inequality and social exclusion but still falls short of meeting the European average, according to a report published Wednesday by the European Union.

The report, which measures the percentage of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion across EU member states, was published by the European Commission using data supplied by its statistical office Eurostat to coincide with the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.