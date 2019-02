File image shows the new European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Nov 20, 2017. Frontex helps manage the EU's external borders, ensuring their security, and carrying out regular risk analyses and assessments. EPA-EFE (FILE)/JAKUB KAMINSKI POLAND OUT

Spain has become Europe's main entry point for migration, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, which guards the European Union Schengen Area borders, said Wednesday.

The EU border agency said that, although the number of detections of illegal frontier-crossings had reached its lowest level in five years, migratory pressure remained relatively high at EU’s external borders with Spain as the key point of entry.