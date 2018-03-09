A Spanish Supreme Court judge on Friday dismissed a petition to free a jailed politician who has been presented by Catalan lawmakers as the official candidate to the regional presidency following the dissolution of the post in the wake of an abortive independence bid last year.

Pablo Llarena ruled against a request lodged by Jordi Sanchez's defense lawyers to free the jailed politician so that he could attend an investiture debate in the Catalan regional parliament slated to take place on Monday.