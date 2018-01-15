Daniel Osácar leaves the courthouse after being sentenced to prison for his involvement in the Palau de la Música Catalana corruption case, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/TONI ALBIR

Jordi Montull (L), accompanied by his daughter Gemma Montull and attorney (R), leaves the courthouse after being sentenced to prison for his involvement in the Palau de la Música Catalana corruption case, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/TONI ALBIR

Fèlix Millet leaves the courthouse after being sentenced to prison for his involvement in the Palau de la Música Catalana corruption case, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/TONI ALBIR

A Spanish court on Monday sentenced the former leaders of a non-profit foundation related to Barcelona's iconic concert hall to prison for siphoning off millions of euros (dollars) for personal expenses, in a case that also involved the payment of kickbacks to an important Catalan nationalist party.

The Barcelona court imposed a prison sentence of nine years and eight months on Félix Millet, the ex-president of the foundation linked to the city's famous modernist Palau de la Música Catalana, while condemning Millet's right-hand man, Jordi Montull, to seven years and six months' jail time for ongoing corruption between 2000-09.