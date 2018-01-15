A Spanish court on Monday sentenced the former leaders of a non-profit foundation related to Barcelona's iconic concert hall to prison for siphoning off millions of euros (dollars) for personal expenses, in a case that also involved the payment of kickbacks to an important Catalan nationalist party.
The Barcelona court imposed a prison sentence of nine years and eight months on Félix Millet, the ex-president of the foundation linked to the city's famous modernist Palau de la Música Catalana, while condemning Millet's right-hand man, Jordi Montull, to seven years and six months' jail time for ongoing corruption between 2000-09.